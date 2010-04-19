TASER International Receives Order for 250 TASER X26 Units

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), announced receipt of an order of 250 TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs) for a law enforcement agency in the Southeast to replace its ADVANCED TASER® M26™. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

“We’re seeing many agencies replace the ADVANCED TASER M26 ECDs with newer models like the TASER X26 and our latest TASER X3 ECDs,” explained Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “I believe this is a testament that our products provide invaluable life-saving technologies as well as a law enforcement trend of updating older ECD models with our latest technology and feature enhancements.”

