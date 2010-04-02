TASER International Receives Two Significant Orders

TASER Issues Preliminary 1st Quarter Revenue Estimate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), today announced two significant follow-on orders of TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs). These two orders included a total of over 1080 TASER X26 ECDs, more than 2,680 TASER® CAMs, and related accessories. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

“We are pleased to have these two large follow-on for our existing customers deploying our field-proven TASER X26 ECDs to their law enforcement officers,” commented Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “The life-saving technology and accountability systems in the TASER ECDs will provide more officers the opportunity to help reduce suspect injuries and save lives both domestically and abroad. These significant orders were shipped and received in the 1st Quarter. We estimate that the 1st Quarter 2010 top line revenue will be approximately $23 million. Final financial results will be released after completion of the quarter-end closing process.”

About TASER International, Inc.

