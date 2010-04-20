Amika Mobile Announces Security Summit Award for Most Innovative Emergency Notification Solution

Ottawa, Ontario -(Marketwire)- Amika Mobile was selected as one of 2010’s Most Innovative in the Category of Communications Interoperability & Hastily Formed Networks for emergency communications at the San Diego Security Summit. Judges included top-level officials from government, military, defence and first responder organizations, representing, NATO, NSA, TSA, TSWG, DRDC, US Navy, INSA, California Emergency Management, UCSD, San Diego Police Services, plus Port and Airport Authorities.

“Amika Mobile impressed our judges in the area of communication interoperability with their solution and its very innovative auto-discovery capability”, said Michael Jones President of The Security Network.

“This is an incredible honour for Amika Mobile to be judged as most innovative with competing companies from the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe”, stated Amika Mobile CEO Dr. Sue Abu-Hakima.

The Amika Mobility Server ensures people are found in an emergency due to its unique auto-discovery capability, which finds anyone on the wired or wireless network even if they are not pre-registered in the database. Database pre-registration has been described as the Achilles’ heel of emergency mass notification systems.

According to Gartner’s February 2010 Market Scope report, the emergency mass notification market is growing rapidly - closing 2009 at $520 Million with a projected growth of 29% for 2010.

About Amika Mobile

Amika Mobile is privately held and specializes in emergency mass notification solutions. Its vision is Save Lives on Any Device Any Network. Its AMS products alert over WiFi, SMS, Email, VoIP, PA systems, Message Boards and the Web. It also delivers critical email-to-SMS alerts. The emergency alerts are ideal for those concerned with public safety as per FEMA’s FPC 65 directive for emergency notification systems. Its mobile solutions are device and network independent. Amika Mobile has won 12 awards and was named an IDC Top 10 Mobile Solution to watch. Amika Mobile sells products through partners and system integrators and it OEMs to service providers and platform vendors focusing on North America and Europe with later expansion to Asia. All copyrights, trademarks and trade names are property of Amika Mobile. See www.amikamobile.com.

About The Security Network

The Security Network facilitates technology innovation through focused business collaboration and high-level relationship building among the regional, national, and international security communities. The non-profit, non-partisan organization hosts intimate forums and demonstrations that connect security technology and solutions innovators with public and private sector organizations that have specific security needs. Each event is designed to ensure all companies – small and large – have equal opportunity to engage partners, customers, and influencers from key sectors of commercial security, defence, first responders, and homeland security. See www.thesecuritynetwork.org