APCO Releases Best Practices for PSAPS When Processing Vehicle Telematics Calls

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International (APCO) today announced the release of Recommended Best Practices for PSAPs When Processing Vehicle Telematics Calls from Telematics Service Providers (TSPs).

This document is a revision to the best practices released by the APCO Telematics Taskforce in 2009. It offers clear guidelines for PSAP personnel in the handling of vehicle telematics and Advanced Automatic Crash Notification (AACN) calls from TSPs and updates the information the telematics operator is expected to provide. It also contains updated TSP contact information, escalation procedures and a glossary of terms that clarifies new in-vehicle technologies. It does not define local response procedures or protocols, allowing each agency to establish appropriate call handling and dispatch policies.

APCO originally established a Telematics Task Force to identify and create best practices that are relevant to the communication of vehicle emergency information from TSPs to public safety agencies and thereby form the basis of both PSAP and TSP training curriculums. We appreciate the support and insight provided by the telematics’ service providers in drafting this document.

APCO President Gregg Riddle acknowledged that “the best practices will benefit all public safety stakeholders and will improve the processing of emergency calls received from vehicle Telematics Service Providers.”

