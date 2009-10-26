Automated Forensic Ballistics Pioneer Launches ALIAS -- the Next Generation of Forensic Ballistics -- at International Firearms Working Group

ALIAS Unveiled at European Network of Forensic Science Institute’s (ENFSI) Expert Working Group Firearms/GSR Annual Meeting

Wiesbaden, Germany and Bridgetown, Barbados - (Marketwire) - Led by President and CEO Mike Barrett, the automated forensic ballistics pioneer who brought IBIS to firearms examiners and technicians in the early 90s, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. is proud to announce the ALIAS Advanced Ballistics Analysis System product launch. The launch takes place today concurrent with the 16th annual European Network of Forensic Science Institutes (ENFSI) Expert Working Group Firearms and Gunshot Residue (GSR) meeting in Wiesbaden, Germany, where ALIAS is being demonstrated for the first time to international firearms experts.

“ALIAS is the next generation in forensic ballistics because it brings a 3D imaging, correlation, visualization and confirmation system that delivers an exponential increase in cartridge data available for analysis,” stated Barrett, who was inspired to create ALIAS after attending an IBIS course in 2006.

“After a brief retirement, I returned to forensic ballistics as the Firearms Examiner and Firearms Section Technical Lead at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office,” said Barrett. “I went on a course for IBIS, the system I developed in the early 90s. After taking the course, I realized that nothing of significance had happened with IBIS technology in 16 years. At the same time colleagues asked if I could do something, so I assembled an expert team to re-introduce state-of-the-art software, hardware and cartridge scanning technology to law enforcement agencies around the world. The goal of ALIAS is to solve more crimes, convict more criminals and save more lives taken each year as a result of criminal firearms use.”

ALIAS is a full 3D imaging, correlation, visualization and confirmation system that builds visually rich 3D cartridge images, then provides powerful software tools to analyze them using topographically sensitive colorization, and adjustable light source and axis orientation.

ALIAS image data is captured by the world’s finest Swiss-built, application-specific interferometer, then processed with a thoroughly modern 64-bit computing and application architecture that rapidly defines 3D data with patented algorithms and methodologies.

A human hair measures approximately 100 microns wide. ALIAS’s 3D cartridge images offer resolution of 2 microns, or 1/50th the diameter of a single human hair. This unsurpassed level of accuracy produces infinitely better results that vastly reduce the time it takes firearms examiners and technicians to complete their analysis.

To save even more time, ALIAS’s straightforward three-step imaging/correlation/confirmation protocol promotes simple operation, quicker ramp-up times, and less margin for error. ALIAS also allows law enforcement agencies to easily export 3D scans and associated demographic data to other visualization packages or departmental systems to ensure maximum compatibility with present and future systems in use by other agencies around the world.

More than the technology is revolutionary. Starting at US $375,000 for an integrated bench-top system, ALIAS is aggressively priced against competitive offerings. Pyramidal Technologies is taking ALIAS orders now with a three-month delivery time. Five annual support cost options range from zero cost for law enforcement agencies with available IT resources, to platinum coverage that includes 24/7 support and two-hour response time.

About Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.

With its head office in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd. is an advanced technology company dedicated to transforming the forensic ballistic imaging industry with ALIAS. As a market-driven organization with a proprietary technology base, the company’s goals are to establish a new standard in forensic ballistics imaging and identification, and to be proactive around shared interests, purposes and values in delivering solutions that can support civil societies. For more information, please go to www.pyramidaltechnologies.com.