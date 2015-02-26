Aviat Closes Multiple Deals with Major African Mobile Operator

SANTA CLARA, CA (Feb, 2015) – Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced multiple deals with a major African mobile operator. The deals call for Aviat to supply CTR microwave routers and Eclipse and STR microwave radios to complete the operator’s transition to full IP. These deployments are in preparation for the operator’s eventual migration to IP/MPLS.

In Gabon, the carrier will implement the CTR 8440 microwave router for enterprise customers

In Nigeria, the carrier will install CTR 8540 microwave routers and STR microwave radios while leveraging WTM microwave radios on multiple routes for mobile backhaul—backed by Aviat installation and Maintenance Level Agreement (MLA) services

In Tanzania, the carrier has ordered CTR routers and has been deploying Eclipse and STR microwave radios to complete its backbone network

“Throughout Africa, we are experiencing repeat business with one of the continent’s largest mobile carriers for the field-tested Eclipse, STR and WTM microwave radios and the new family of CTR microwave networking equipment,” says Brian Jakins, vice president, Africa sales & services, Aviat Networks. “We expect repeat business to continue as we deploy Aviat solutions across the carrier’s other operating companies.”

