Aviat Wins $9 Million Deal for North American LTE Network

Contract with Regional Carrier Expands Overall Business Footprint

Santa Clara, CA. (Februrary 2015) /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced a contract valued at approximately $9 million with a leading North American regional mobile operator. Aviat will deliver all-indoor IRU 600 microwave radios and turnkey integration services to build out the backhaul network for the mobile operator’s Western Region.

“Effectively, we expanded the current business footprint both strategically and operationally with this carrier,” says Tony Ljubicich, vice president, sales and services, North America, Aviat Networks. “Aviat Networks is especially proud of our turnkey responsibility associated with the project. We have an enormous amount of experience backhauling LTE, which we will fully leverage in this customer deployment.”

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) is a leading global provider of microwave networking solutions transforming communications networks to handle the exploding growth of IP-centric, multi-Gigabit data services. With more than 750,000 systems installed around the world, Aviat Networks provides LTE-proven microwave networking solutions to mobile operators, including some of the largest and most advanced 4G/LTE networks in the world. Public safety, utility, government and defense organizations trust Aviat Networks’ solutions for their mission-critical applications where reliability is paramount. In conjunction with its networking solutions, Aviat Networks provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to effectively and seamlessly migrate to next-generation Carrier Ethernet/IP networks. For more than 50 years, customers have relied on Aviat Networks’ high performance and scalable solutions to help them maximize their investments and solve their most challenging network problems. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aviat Networks operates in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-wins-9-million-deal-for-north-american-lte-network-300040147.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.