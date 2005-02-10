BMS Will Be Exhibiting the Carry-Viewer II, Digital Handheld Receiver, Mobile Tracker DeCoder II, and the Digital Ground Tracking Antenna at the Heli-Expo

BMS will be exhibiting at the Heli-Expo, Feb. 6-8, Booth 1405. We will be displaying our new Carry-Viewer II, Digital Handheld receiver as well as our Mobile Tracker DeCoder II, Digital Ground Tracking Antenna. See below for details on these products.

Carry-Viewer II (CVII)

The new BMS Carry-Viewer II (CVII) is a COFDM digital hand held portable receiver is ideal for law enforcement, public safety, and homeland security applications. The CVII works in conjunction with other BMS digital COFDM products to create a complete, quality digital solution.

“Its portability and ease of use allow the Carry-Viewer II to be taken out of the car and into the field.” notes BMS’ Western Regional Law Enforcement and Public Sales Manager, Steve Yanke. Yanke adds “A picture is worth a thousand words. There is no better way to describe what the pilots see than with live video. The Carry-Viewer II allows agencies to see just that.”

BMS quality The CVII is a digital upgrade to BMS’ popular SKYLink hand held receiver. It boasts such features as a 7" LCD monitor for a high luminosity fluorescent display, MPEG-2 4:2:2/4:2:0 decoding/Encoding, COFDM Modulation, and use of encryption with a unique PIN code. The receiver, is DVB-T compatible compliant and even automatically detects and sets the MPEG & COFDM recognizes transmit parameters of the signal being received, making it ideal for use by none technical personnel.

These features provide the ability to increase inter-department and inter-unit communication when used in conjunction with BMS airborne or ground-based transmit systems. The CVII is designed to increase air to ground communication by reducing verbal communication errors, alleviate stress on pilots, reduce by reducing and allow ground personnel to make critical decisions based on first hand viewing of the live, real-time video-knowledge.

President Graham Bunney said, “BMS has established itself as a leader in supporting the law enforcement and public safety community with innovative surveillance products. The Carry-Viewer II has been developed in response to customer feedback on the need for small portable handheld receiving units. Deployment of these units in the field will increase the value of video surveillance assets by allowing viewing of the video, real time, by a greater number of necessary personnel.”

Mobile Tracker DeCoder II

This is a self-contained, compact and rugged antenna pod and remote control is intended for use wherever mobility and ease of use are required.

The antenna is easily deployed on a tripod, can be permanently mounted on top of a vehicle, or mounted on top of a telescoping air mast. They track continuously in 360° Azimuth and are easy to operate requiring minimum operator intervention. A second “up-look” antenna is contained in the radome that may be switched in and used when the aircraft is at close range or directly overhead.

Set up of the system is simple. Upon arrival to any location simply turn on the remote control and the tracking system takes over and automatically detects GPS signals and magnetic north. It then electrically finds its position, selects the correct antenna, and with the touch of a button enters a search mode to detect the microwave signal from the surveillance aircraft. Once valid GPS data is detected from the air, the GTA-24 automatically enters AeroTrac™ mode and begins tracking the microwave video signal.

The remote control may be ordered in a 19" rack or in a self-contained console mount suitable for shelf or counter top operation.

For more information, please visit www.bms-inc.com