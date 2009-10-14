Cabell County E9-1-1 Chooses the PlantCML® Next Generation Call Processing Solution for New State-of-the-Art Facility

Temecula, CA--(Marketwire) - Cabell County, W. Va., E9-1-1 Communications Center is now next-generation ready with the PlantCML® VESTA® M-1 call processing solution and the MagIC™ Management Information System (MIS) solution. The installation of these industry-leading mission-critical communication platforms allows Cabell County E9-1-1 to provide superior call taking operations to the county’s citizens.

“When we began planning the construction of our new, state-of-the-art communications center, we knew we wanted to begin operations on day one with the latest technologies to improve efficiency, service delivery and emergency communications capabilities -- and PlantCML was able to help us do just that,” said Mike Davis, director, Cabell County E9-1-1 Communications Center. “Implementing a new call processing solution enables us to respond to 9-1-1 calls and dispatch first responders to the scene of an emergency more rapidly.”

In 2008, Cabell County E9-1-1 received 301,266 administrative and 9-1-1 calls, 128,435 of which were emergency calls. Call handlers dispatched 100,202 of them for service to one or more of the four law enforcement agencies, eight fire departments and county EMS agency in Cabell County.

“Cabell County E9-1-1 is a key success for PlantCML, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with such a progressive agency. They have taken the next step to ensure public safety with our industry-renowned VESTA M-1 solution,” said Carlos Avila, vice president of sales, PlantCML. “They have the right systems in place now and have the ability to expand their call-taking capabilities in the future.”

The VESTA M-1 call processing solution is a server-based, full-featured IP/IP Hybrid PBX specifically designed for high-tech, high-volume operations. The VESTA M-1 solution combines the PlantCML proven Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) solution, VESTA®, with Nortel’s Meridian 1 PBX, providing seamlessly integrated voice and data communications.

The MagIC™ MIS solution allows the user to filter call data based on agent and console activity, date and time, Automatic Number Identification (ANI), Automatic Location Identification (ALI), TTY, notes and other call-related characteristics. Filtered data can be viewed, printed, or presented in standard reports.

Cabell County E9-1-1 is located in Huntington, W. Va., on the border of Kentucky and Ohio. With a population of more than 100,000 and a land mass of 288 square miles, emergency personnel in the County are responsible for a large constituency of citizens and visitors.

About PlantCML (www.plantcml.com)

PlantCML, an EADS North America company, is the industry’s leading provider of crisis communications and response technologies. Today, PlantCML is pioneering the next generation of E9-1-1 and secure network communications through Voice over IP-enabled applications, interoperable P25 radio systems and advanced emergency notification technologies. PlantCML’s solutions are resident in 14 of the top 20 most populous U.S. cities and largest first responder operations.

About EADS North America (www.eadsnorthamerica.com)

EADS North America is the North American operation of EADS, a global leader in aerospace, defense and related services. As a leader in all sectors of defense and homeland security, EADS North America and its parent company, EADS, contribute over $11 billion to the U.S. economy annually and support more than 200,000 American jobs through its network of suppliers and services. Operating in 17 states, EADS North America offers a broad array of advanced solutions to its customers in the commercial, homeland security, aerospace and defense markets.