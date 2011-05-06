Call for Entries: 2011 IACP & Cisco Community Policing Award

In its 13th year, the IACP Community Policing Awards competition honors those departments worldwide that have prevented and decreased crime and terrorism by forging partnerships with their communities.

Together, Cisco and IACP are working to help make 2011 safer than ever. You can help by entering the 13th annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Community Policing Awards. Register at the IACP website in the next 7 days, and be entered into a drawing to receive one of 20 Flip video cameras that you can use to submit your video entry.

When you are ready to create and submit your Community Policing Award Submission please login at www.iacpcommunitypolicing.org as an agency, or register your agency and create a new login to proceed to the Award Submission section. These videos are publicly available to assist those who are aiding in the award submission process.

Visit www.iacpcommunitypolicing.org for more information.

About Community Policing

Each year since 1998 the International Association of Chiefs of Police Community Policing Committee has recognized the best practices of agencies around the world. Entries are categorized by population, featuring innovative ideas utilizing the power of community policing, through collaboration and partnerships, to make local, national and global communities safer from crime and terrorism. This recognition comes in the form of the IACP/Cisco Community Policing Award.

According to Chief Todd A. Miller, Chairperson of the IACP Community Policing Committee, “The philosophy of community policing is more relevant and needed more today than ever before. With resources limited by current economic conditions, the force multiplication agencies receive by implementing the community policing philosophy and partnering with citizens is the most effective means of making our communities safer. That is why we undertake this tremendous effort each year to recognize the best of the best.”

Since the award’s inception, over 50 Agency Winners and close to 100 Agency Finalists, from all over the world, have been recognized for their commitment to community policing and innovation. In addition, since 2005, agencies have also received special mention for their utilization of community policing philosophies in the furtherance of homeland security initiatives.

“In these difficult and challenging times, law enforcement must work smarter to be successful,” said Russell Laine, Chief of the Algonquin IL, Police Department and IACP President. “Adopting the Community Policing philosophy allows law enforcement agencies to develop a partnership with their community to create a safer environment while combating traditional crimes, supporting homeland security and providing services to our community.”

The submissions of the 2009 winners and finalists are highlighted in this document as the best practices in community policing and summarized to give the reader an idea of their initiatives, how the initiatives can be adapted to solve problems in other communities, and who to contact for more information.