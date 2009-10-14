Catawba County 9-1-1 Center Promotes Interoperability With PlantCML® Next-Generation Call Processing Solution

Temecula, CA--(Marketwire) - North Carolina’s Catawba County 9-1-1 Center continues to save lives and improve interoperability with the PlantCML® next-generation call processing solution, Sentinel® Patriot®, and a comprehensive suite of Managed Services. The 9-1-1 Center now has a call processing solution that enables call takers and dispatchers to utilize the latest technologies to better serve Catawba County.

“Answering emergency calls from the more than 155,600 Catawba County citizens and dispatching first responders from a majority of the county’s agencies can be overwhelming, yet an outstanding opportunity for our call center,” said Jerry Boggs, communications administrator, Catawba County 9-1-1 Center. “When the opportunity arose for our center to deploy a more regionalized configuration with the Sentinel Patriot call processing solution, allowing the county to benefit from one centralized call center, we quickly determined the funding source and moved forward.”

Statistics show that Catawba County 9-1-1 Center handles more than 85,000 emergency calls and 206,000 administrative calls annually. The 9-1-1 Center provides emergency and first responder dispatch services for 45 agencies and departments in Catawba County, including the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, five police departments (Catawba, Claremont, Conover, Longview and Maiden), 25 fire stations, six rescue squads, seven EMS stations and Catawba County Emergency Management.

“The approach Catawba County 9-1-1 Center took when deploying the Sentinel Patriot call processing solution -- taking into consideration the future direction of the 9-1-1 industry and its positive impact on the smaller, more rural areas of their county -- is the next-generation approach more emergency call centers should take,” said Carlos Avila, vice president of sales, PlantCML. “Jerry [Boggs] understands the need for historically underfunded agencies to band together to implement an interoperable emergency call center.”

The Sentinel Patriot call processing solution is an IP-enabled call processing solution offering highly flexible configurations to meet the needs of small- to medium-sized call centers. It features a fully integrated PBX, improving reliability with features such as automatic hot redundancy of servers and no single point of system failure. The Sentinel Patriot solution also offers a full suite of computer telephony features: Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Automatic Number Identification (ANI) and Automatic Location Identification (ALI).

With the inclusive suite of Managed Services, Catawba County 9-1-1 Center gains round-the-clock direct and secure connectivity with PlantCML’s Service Management Center (SMC), ensuring the integrity and reliability of its solutions with the following services:

-- Monitoring & Response, a remote monitoring service of each approved, on-site device;

-- Virus Protection, providing anti-virus software and virus definition updates to Windows-based PlantCML servers and workstations; and

-- Patch Management, which automatically updates Windows-based PlantCML servers and workstations with Microsoft software patches.

These services are specifically designed to protect today’s 9-1-1 call centers from vulnerabilities. Coupled with PlantCML’s robust portfolio, the commitment to provide market-leading Managed Services demonstrates the PlantCML leadership in delivering end-to-end public safety solutions.

About PlantCML (www.plantcml.com)

PlantCML, an EADS North America company, is the industry’s leading provider of crisis communications and response technologies. Today, PlantCML is pioneering the next generation of E9-1-1 and secure network communications through Voice over IP-enabled applications, interoperable P25 radio systems and advanced emergency notification technologies. PlantCML’s solutions are resident in 14 of the top 20 most populous U.S. cities and largest first responder operations.

About EADS North America (www.eadsnorthamerica.com)

EADS North America is the North American operation of EADS, a global leader in aerospace, defense and related services. As a leader in all sectors of defense and homeland security, EADS North America and its parent company, EADS, contribute over $11 billion to the U.S. economy annually and support more than 200,000 American jobs through its network of suppliers and services. Operating in 17 states, EADS North America offers a broad array of advanced solutions to its customers in the commercial, homeland security, aerospace and defense markets.