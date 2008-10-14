City of Norfolk Chooses EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. for Video Surveillance System

Irving, TX — EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has received an order from the City of Norfolk, Virginia to provide a video surveillance system. The system will utilize the company’s secure FIPS 140-2 Validated™ broadband access points and integrate Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ) camera technology for first responders in the city.

“Our secure video surveillance solution features military grade encryption that is FIPS 140-2 Validated, and is similar to the technology we have implemented for our Federal government customers,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our secure broadband access points are built for extreme environmental conditions; customers can easily add access points for special events or a surge in activity in a particular area. The secure wireless system allows additional portable surveillance locations to be added in a few hours to provide video surveillance where it is needed most. First responders can access live video with encrypted wireless devices such as personal data assistants (PDAs) and laptop computers.”

Added W. Randy Wright, Councilman representing Ward 5 on the Norfolk City Council, “The system will extend the reach of first responders into troubled areas. This is a tool that will help us keep our city safe.”

The company expects to implement the system in the fourth quarter, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.