City of Wilson, NC Chooses EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. for $2.5 Million Project 25 Compliant System

First responders in growing city will deploy secure, interoperable system

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that it has been awarded a contract valued at $2.5 million from the City of Wilson, North Carolina to provide the City with its innovative Trunked IP25™ Project 25 compliant infrastructure system.

“Our Trunked IP25 infrastructure system provides interoperability and exceptional coverage for first responders,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “The system is based on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) enabling the system to be installed and expanded with unprecedented speed and reliability. Its switchless end-to-end digital architecture has fewer network components to own or maintain than competitive offerings, which reduces capital and operating expenses. Our award-winning ES Series of Project 25 compliant radios with the Enhanced (AMBE+2) P25 Vocoder will be used by the City of Wilson police, fire, and utilities departments. We are pleased to provide the City of Wilson with the most advanced and flexible P25 trunked system on the market.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.