Coming Soon: OTTO Announces a New Commercial Product Line Called VIREO

For Immediate Release

OTTO Communications announces a new commercial grade product line called Vireo. Vireo products were designed and tested for users in the retail, hospitality, property management, entertainment security, and recreational markets. The product line offers users multiple two-way accessory options including Earbuds, Ear Hangers, and a variety of Lightweight Headsets and Speaker Microphones. The Vireo product line will be available June 1, 2004.

The Communications Division of OTTO Engineering is a recognized leader in professional, public safety grade audio accessories for the Land Mobile Radio market. OTTO has applied this proven design and manufacturing expertise to the development of a high value, commercial tier of products that offer the reliability associated with OTTO products at a very affordable price - Vireo.

For more information on Vireo or other OTTO products, please visit OTTO Engineering at www.ottoeng.com