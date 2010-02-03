Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Uses Harris Corporation Technology for Public Safety Communications Backbone During G-20 Summit

VIDA® and OpenSky® Network Technology Provide Seamless Communications Interoperability

BOSTON, MASS, — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, announced its VIDA® network and OpenSky® technology were used successfully as the communications backbone for the recent G-20 Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Built with proven Harris technology, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s STARNet system allowed federal agencies, state and local police — along with Allegheny County, the city of Pittsburgh and emergency medical personnel — to work together, using a single communications tool.

Charlie Brennan, deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Office of Public Safety Radio Services, said: “The G-20 Summit was the kind of event where the PA-STARNet system provided the critical ability for federal, state and local officials to communicate in order to maintain public safety. PA-STARNet is a robust statewide network and our G-20 experience demonstrated the system’s tremendous capability.”

The PA-STARNet system processed more than 100,000 calls during the G-20 Summit, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Public Safety Radio Services, The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Department was the largest user of the system, relying on the network to coordinate communications between police on the ground and PSP helicopters and airplanes.

“Pennsylvania’s vision for integrated and interoperable public safety communications was put to the test during the G-20 Summit, which brought thousands of people to the Pittsburgh area,” said Chuck Dougherty, president of Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “Our VIDA and OpenSky technology, which is the heart of the PA-STARNet system, met the challenge.”

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets. Its products range from the most advanced IP voice and data network, to industry-leading multiband, multimode radios to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris supports more than 500 systems around the world. Harris RF Communications is also the leading global supplier of secure radio communications and embedded high-grade encryption solutions for military, government and commercial organizations.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5 billion of annual revenue and more than 15,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.