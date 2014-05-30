CONNECTICUT CONVENTION CENTER PARTNERS WITH HARTFORD POLICE IN COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORT Facility Joins City-wide Emergency Communications Network

Hartford, CT (May, 2014) – The Connecticut Convention Center has completed the installment of a multimedia communications system with the assistance of Mutualink, Inc. – a Wallingford-based company. The system provides an interoperable communications platform that enables multimedia sharing of radio, voice, text, video, data files and telephone communications in a secure environment – all in real-time. The emergency communications network will allow the Convention Center to share critical information with law enforcement and emergency personnel, further enhancing the community policing effort.

The invitation-only system gives the Connecticut Convention Center the ability to link other users in the system to see and talk in real time to help make critical decisions. Each participant has control over their radio and other communication resources, allowing them to accept or reject invitations and exit incidents at their discretion. This level of control makes participants such as police departments receptive to other entities being on the Network because all parties choose with whom, when and through which resources they communicate.

“We are excited to have the Mutualink system fully installed at the Center,” states Michael Costelli, General Manager for the Connecticut Convention Center. “With almost 200 events and nearly 400,000 visitors to our building each year, safety is of paramount importance.”

The network installment at the Connecticut Convention Center contributes to an on-going project downtown. In 2009, the City launched a community-wide emergency communication preparedness network as part of a nationwide effort with the help of Mutualink. The first critical assets to join the network included The Hartford Police Department, CT State Capitol Police, Saint Francis Hospital, and Sonitrol of Hartford - a regional security and communications provider. Other Connecticut communities using the Mutualink system include Berlin and Stamford.

“The safety of our guests and associates is a full time commitment,” explains Bob O’Connell, Director of Security for the Connecticut Convention Center. “Our goal is to create the highest standard of security in the industry and this system brings us one step closer to that goal by delivering unparalleled communications with the Hartford Police Department.”

“The Mutualink System strengthens our connection with the business community and our security partners,” says Hartford Police Chief James Rovella. It allows us to interact during active crimes or emergencies and enhances the police response by directly linking video, radio, and telephone with our Mutualink partners on one network. Having the Connecticut Convention Center as part of our Mutualink team is a great asset and shows our continued commitment to Community Policing and keeping our city safe.”

“The Connecticut Convention Center, like all of our customers, understands the importance of being able to collaborate with community partners in an emergency, while also maintaining sovereign control of their audio and video assets.” notes Mark Hatten, Mutualink CEO. “Mutualink is excited to grow the network in the Hartford area and welcomes the Connecticut Convention Center to the Interoperable Response and Preparedness Platform (IRAPP) community.”

About the Connecticut Convention Center

The Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford is the state’s premier meeting venue and the largest full-service convention facility between New York and Boston. Overlooking the beautiful Connecticut River, it features 140,000 square feet of exhibition space, a 40,000-square-foot ballroom and 25,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as ample sheltered parking. The facility is served by more than 6,500 local area hotel rooms, including the 22-story Marriott Hartford Downtown, adjacent to the Convention Center. The venue is professionally managed for the State of Connecticut by Waterford Venue Services, an affiliate of Waterford Hotel Group. For more information, please visit www.ctconventions.com.

About Mutualink

Mutualink, Inc. has developed an interoperable communications platform that enables community-wide multimedia sharing of radio, voice, text, video, data files and telephone communications in a secure environment. Mutualink’s system is currently deployed by hundreds of public and private entities worldwide, including homeland security and defense installations, NATO Special Operations Forces, police and fire departments, transit authorities, hospitals, shopping malls, casinos, and more. Mutualink is a privately-held company headquartered in Wallingford, Conn., with R&D facilities in Westford, Mass. and Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, and Defense Services office nearby Washington, DC. For more information please visit www.mutualink.net.