Defense Solutions Holding, Inc. Joins Venture to Produce NATO-compatible BTR-4 Armored Personnel Carrier

The BTR-4 is designed to meet NATO Standards of Interoperability

Exton, Pa.--(Business Wire)--Defense Solutions, Inc., an international project management firm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Defense Solutions Holding, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: DFSH), reported that it has joined the team producing a NATO-compatible armored personnel carrier, the BTR-4, for the world military and police markets.

According to Defense Solutions’ Chief Executive, Colonel Tim Ringgold, US Army (Retired), Defense Solutions will supply export approved American technologies to make this new production armored vehicle NATO-compatible. The BTR-4 will be manufactured in Ukraine and assembled in Macedonia. “Defense Solutions has joined the team because the BTR 4 offers the best price-performance ratio on the market and because both Ukraine and Macedonia are important American allies in the Global War on Terror, having provided soldiers to fight alongside US. forces in Iraq.

Defense Solutions will offer American technologies for integration into the BTR-4 so that our Allies can “communicate, operate, train and exercise with, and be supported by NATO forces in world-wide contingency operations.” Ringgold said. To accomplish this goal, Defense Solutions can supply American engines, transmissions, communications, fire control upgrades and possibly weapons into the BTR-4. “This requires US Department of State approval,” Ringgold added.

The BTR-4 was unveiled at UAE’s International Defense Exhibition in February 2009 and attracted interest from Iraqi officials and officials from other countries. Even with fully integrated American technologies, the BTR-4 will be the lowest life cycle cost vehicle in its class and an excellent candidate vehicle for new NATO members and for UN peacekeeping operations. Ringgold estimated the worldwide market for the NATO compatible BTR-4 at 2500 - 4000 units over the next ten years with an average acquisition cost of $1.5 to $2.0 million each, depending on the configuration.

The layout of the BTR-4 represents a dramatic change compared to the older BTR family of vehicles. The BTR-4 has a conventional layout with the driver and commander at the front of the vehicle, the engine and transmission in the middle, and the troop compartment at the rear. It carries nine fully equipped soldiers in addition to the two-man crew. Soldiers enter and exit the vehicle either through the rear doors or the roof hatches.

The BTR-4 can be armed with a 30mm cannon, a 7.62mm coaxial machine-gun, anti-tank missiles, and an automatic grenade launcher. It can also be fitted with different turret weapons modules. The BTR-4 has a maximum road speed of 68 mph and can cross water obstacles at speeds of 8-10 kph.

About Defense Solutions:

Defense Solutions Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Exton, PA with branch offices on four continents. Established in 2001, Defense Solutions’ founding corporate philosophy is to deliver the world’s best solutions for our service members who deserve the best equipment, technology, and training, in performing their jobs with minimal risk to their lives and well being.

Defense Solutions has worked for U.S. Government departments and agencies to include, the White House, Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Interior to devise and implement strategies supporting armed forces and civilian programs. Many of these programs directly support US and allied soldiers in combat and veterans in retirement.

In direct support of US-led coalition efforts in Iraq, Defense Solutions has worked for international allied organizations including the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, NATO, and the Multi-National Force in Iraq.

Defense Solutions maintains exclusive agreements with various countries to deliver world-class technologies to U.S. and allied nations. Defense Solutions’ principal offerings include new production and retrofit of armored vehicles, spare parts, and ammunition, supported by integrated logistics, training, and maintenance solutions. For more information visit http://www.ds-pa.com.

