EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Announces New Products at APCO 2008

Company introduces 4.9 GHz access point for public safety and participates in ISSI demonstration

Irving, TX — EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it will be introducing a 4.9 GHz access point for public safety at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Conference and Expo August 3 – 7 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

“Public safety agencies are driving the demand for licensed spectrum and broadband products that operate in the 4.9 GHz band,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “The new 4.9 GHz option for our field-proven broadband products builds upon our mission to provide the most secure, comprehensive solutions for the public safety market. EF Johnson Technologies designs integrated communications solutions – including P25 interoperable radios – and now enhances its offering with encrypted wireless broadband products that meet the rigorous, real-time data and video needs of today’s first responders.”

In addition, the company will participate in the Project 25 Inter RF-Sub-system Interface (ISSI) Multi-Vendor Interoperability Demonstration during the show. “ISSI is a milestone in wireline interoperability,” Jalbert said, “The P25 ISSI interface will enable two or more disparate, trunked, P25 networks to be connected at the network layer. It will provide roaming across multiple networks while enabling dispatchers to monitor operations and communicate with users outside of their coverage areas. Our participation further demonstrates our commitment to developing interoperable communications solutions to the latest standards.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the level of demand for the company’s products and services, reliance on contract manufacturers, the timely procurement of necessary manufacturing components, software feature development and the implementation of application software, successful integration of the system components, dependence on continued funding of governmental agency programs, general economic and business conditions, and other risks detailed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2007 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.