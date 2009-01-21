EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Demonstrates Project 25 Interoperability with Four Leading Emergency Communications Equipment Manufacturers

Company successfully completes Project 25 Common Air Interface trunked interoperability tests

Irving, TX—EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced the successful completion of a Project 25 interoperability demonstration project by the leading mission critical manufacturers. EFJohnson Technologies demonstrated a new landmark in interoperability by successfully completing all of the P25 Common Air Interface (CAI) Trunked Interoperability tests outlined in the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) TSB-102.CBBJ required to claim P25 Phase 1 CAI Trunking Interoperability.

“This event is the latest example of our working together with other P25 equipment suppliers to advance interoperability,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our customer’s mission is to protect and save lives. Secure and interoperable communications equipment is vital to that mission. As one of the first companies to be fully compliant with Project 25 interoperability standards and a key player in interoperability, we are looking forward to the continued advancement of the standard.”

This P25 CAI Trunking Interoperability Event was conducted by the manufacturers in advance of formal U.S. Department of Homeland Security lab recognition as part of the P25 Compliance Assessment Program (CAP) to meet customers’ immediate need for documented proof of Interoperability between P25 products from various manufacturers.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.