EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Introduces 4.9 GHz Access Point for Public Safety

Self-forming and self-healing mesh network offers reliable communications for emergency situations

Irving, TX — EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today introduced a 4.9 GHz Access Point for public safety. Operating in licensed spectrum dedicated to police, fire, ambulance and municipal use, the 4.9 GHz feature provides priority traffic for data, video and voice communications ensuring that vital information reaches first responders in the case of emergency situations. The 525 Series Access Point with the 4.9 GHz option will be demonstrated at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Conference and Expo August 3 - 7 at the Kansas City Convention Center.

“Public safety agencies are driving the demand for licensed spectrum and broadband products that operate in the 4.9 GHz band,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “The new 4.9 GHz option for our field-proven broadband products builds upon our mission to provide the most secure, comprehensive solutions for the public safety market. EF Johnson Technologies designs integrated communications solutions – including P25 interoperable radios – and now enhances its offering with encrypted wireless broadband products that meet the rigorous, real-time data and video needs of today’s first responders.”

Applications for the 4.9 GHz access point include fixed and mobile mesh networking connectivity between police, fire, and rescue vehicles and dispatch or command centers during emergencies, major incidents, severe weather events, and special operations. The 525 Series access point provides secure mesh network, gateway, and bridge/repeater capabilities for wireless voice, video and data applications. This versatile access point supports two independently configured 2.4 GHz, 4.9 GHz, and 5.8 GHz radios packaged in a rugged IP66 compliant, weatherproof enclosure.

The company expects to ship its access point with the 4.9 GHz feature in the fourth quarter, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.

