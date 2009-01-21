EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Introduces Discover™ GPS Speaker Microphone

Discover™ GPS Speaker Microphone provides accurate real time location and tracking information

Irving, TX – January 19, 2009 – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today introduced the Discover™ GPS Speaker Microphone. The Discover™ GPS Speaker Microphone transmits location, text messages, and tracking information over the award-winning EFJohnson 5100 ES series P25 portable radios.

“Military users and search-and-rescue teams need a reliable tool for accurate real time locating and tracking information,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our new Discover GPS Speaker Microphone is an excellent tool for coordinating field operations and seeing the location of group members in real time.” A large, backlit LCD screen provides an easy to use icon-based operation and allows for graphic representation of relative distance and direction to other team members. Text messages and waypoints can be transmitted to groups, individuals or dispatch. Highly accurate location data can be transmitted over analog or digital channels, clear or encrypted, with every push-to-talk or at pre-determined time or distance intervals. The Discover GPS Speaker Microphone is compatible with a number of commercially available graphic and mapping applications for complete real time situational awareness and group coordination.

“Our new GPS offering is more than just an accessory – it is a complete GPS location solution. The real time location of personnel can be transmitted to other group members or back to a central location. This data can be used in conjunction with compatible mapping and tracking software to provide new information beneficial for maximum efficiency and safety of personnel,” Jalbert said.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.