EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Ranked #23 in MTBC Tech Titans

Company named #23 fastest-growing hi-tech company in DFW Metroplex

Irving, TX – November 13, 2008 – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it was named #23 in the Tech Titan Fast 50 list by the DFW Metroplex Technology Business Council. The Tech Titan Fast 50 annually recognizes the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the DFW Metroplex, based on percentage of revenue growth over five years and one year. The list is composed of 40 five-year growth companies and 10 one-year growth companies.

“Our growth over this period is driven by the need for secure interoperable communications among public safety agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. We have an outstanding portfolio of wireless communications solutions that support our customers in their missions to help save lives,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “We were a winner in the five-year growth category. We chose the DFW Metroplex, our corporate and operations home for the fast four years, because it offers an outstanding central location and a great pool of talent to draw on to design, develop, market and sell the innovative wireless technology products and solutions we offer to first responders.”

The Tech Titans awards were launched in 2001 by the Metroplex Technology Business Council (MTBC), North Texas’ most comprehensive organization supporting technology. The Tech Titans committee is a group of dedicated volunteers that each year organizes the annual awards ceremony. Judges are drawn from a variety of disciplines in technology, leaders in the area and past winners. For more information, visit www.metroplextbc.org/techtitans.

