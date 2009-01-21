EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $0.9 Million Order

Company to add Over the Air Programming to existing Project 25 compliant radios in the field

Irving, TX — EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that it has been selected by a major systems integrator to add Over the Air Programming (OTAP) functionality to its Project 25 compliant radios presently operating on the customer’s system. The order is for a Department of Defense customer in support on the war on terrorism and is valued at $955,000.

“We are adding Over the Air Programming (OTAP) to EFJohnson radios that our customer is already using,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “OTAP enables you to provision new radio personalities without having to send the radios to a service shop. The radios are programmed over the air, which saves considerable time and administrative costs.” The company plans to ship the order in the first quarter, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.