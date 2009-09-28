EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $1.1 Million Order from U.S. Department of Defense in Support of Wireless Reach-back Solution

Company to provide secure wireless communications for maritime environment

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has received an order from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for $1.1 million to provide a maritime wireless solution for the customer.

“Our secure wireless technology provides the DoD with a FIPS 140-2 Validated and IEEE 802.11 based solution that will transmit data, voice and video,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “The wireless reach-back system provides a secure means of rapidly transferring data in a maritime environment in support of the customer’s mission to deter, delay and disrupt the movement of terrorist and terrorist-related materials and personnel at sea. By using DoD approved encryption and authentication techniques for wireless networking, we are helping our customer to preserve the lives of U.S. forces.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

