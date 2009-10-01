EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $11 Million Task Order against prior $48 Million Contract from the Department of Defense

Company to provide Integrated Surveillance and Energy Management Solution

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its 3e Technologies International (3eTI) subsidiary has received a Task Order valued at $11 million with initial funding of $4.5 million from a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customer. This award is a Task Order under the $48M contract announced in October 2008. The Task order calls for the Company to provide an Energy Management solution within its virtual perimeter monitoring system.

“Our virtual perimeter monitoring system provides robust FIPS 140-2 Validated™ secure broadband technology that supports wireless sensor networks for Energy Management while effectively providing a real-time video surveillance to protect Military personnel and property,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “This new order calls for us to provide an Integrated Surveillance and Energy Management solution for the DoD. One of our core objectives is to provide the highest quality wireless LAN solutions to the DoD, and we are pleased with their continued confidence in our solutions.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

