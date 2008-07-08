EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $3.7 Million Order from the California Highway Patrol

Company to provide P25 radios

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has received an order for $3.7 million from the California Highway Patrol. The order calls for the company to provide its Project 25 compliant radios and accessories.

“We are seeing increased traction with our state and local business, and we are pleased with California’s continued confidence in our solutions,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies. This is the second order from California that the company has announced in the past 9 months. In October 2007 the company received a $16.7 million contract from the State of California to provide its Project 25 compliant portable radios to public safety agencies in the state. The company expects to ship the order in the third quarter, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward- looking statements due to a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the level of demand for the company’s products and services, reliance on contract manufacturers, the timely procurement of necessary manufacturing components, software feature development and the implementation of application software, successful integration of the system components, dependence on continued funding of governmental agency programs, general economic and business conditions, and other risks detailed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2007 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.