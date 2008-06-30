EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $900K Contract from City of Marietta

Company to provide P25 radios for new customer

Irving, TX – June 26, 2008 – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has received a $900,000 order from the City of Marietta, Georgia. The order calls for the company to provide its Project 25 compliant radios and accessories.

Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Earlier in the year we announced that we were strengthening our marketing efforts to new federal, state and local government customers. This is the latest demonstration of our implementation of that strategy. The City of Marietta is a vibrant and growing part of metropolitan Atlanta and we are proud to provide them with interoperable communications solutions.”

Rich Tieslau, IT Director for the City of Marietta said, “These Project 25 compliant radios will provide us with two-way radio interoperability with the Georgia State Patrol, Cobb County Fire, Police and Sheriff’s Departments and other public safety agencies in neighboring cities and counties, plus a couple of local university police departments. The new EFJohnson radios are equipped with Over the Air Rekeying (OTAR) and AES encryption which are features we did not have in our analog 800 MHz radios.” The City went through an extensive Request for Proposal process that began in October 2007 with the City’s 800 MHz P25 Radio Selection Committee recommending the purchase of EFJohnson products in May. The City worked closely with local EFJohnson dealer Radio One, Inc. of Norcross, Georgia to secure the sale and will work with them on the equipment installation.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward- looking statements due to a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the level of demand for the company’s products and services, reliance on contract manufacturers, the timely procurement of necessary manufacturing components, software feature development and the implementation of application software, successful integration of the system components, dependence on continued funding of governmental agency programs, general economic and business conditions, and other risks detailed in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2007 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.