EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives FIPS Approval for its System Encryption Product

Company adds federally-mandated encryption to industry-leading system solution

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has received Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS 140-2) encryption certification from the National Institute of Standards and Technology for its Johnson Encryption Machine (JEM II) encryption and decryption engine for the Company’s innovative IP25™ infrastructure system offerings for first responders.

“US government departments are mandated to purchase and use cryptographic products that meet the FIPS 140 standard to protect their sensitive information. FIPS 140-2 certification ensures that devices are capable of protecting sensitive information through both physical and digital safeguards,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “FIPS 140-2 certification on our JEM II solution ensures that first responders using our IP25 Conventional, Trunked, and Hybrid systems offerings can encrypt their calls with a government certified level of security. Secure voice encryption is critical to federal, state, and local systems operators. This certification adds value to our systems offerings and is the latest demonstration of our commitment to our systems business.”

The Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) publication 140-2 specifies technical requirements for certifying cryptographic software and hardware modules. It specifies the security requirements that will be satisfied by a cryptographic module, providing four increasing, qualitative levels intended to cover a wide range of potential applications and environments.

