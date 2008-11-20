EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives FIPS Certifications

Upgrades to broadband solutions provide security for physical assets and confidential information

Irving, TX – November 19, 2008 – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that several of its broadband products were issued new FIPS 140-2 encryption validation and certifications from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“Governments and militaries are constantly seeking ways to provide better security for their physical assets and confidential information, and the upgraded FIPS 140-2 Validated certifications on our solutions provide an excellent means of addressing those requirements,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “We have recently made enhancements to our 525A Series of wireless access points that necessitated an upgrade of their FIPS certification. These access points are packaged in rugged weatherproof enclosures and also provide gateway, bridge/repeater, and mesh networking applications. In access point or gateway mode they can establish links to laptops, PDAs and other wireless devices. They perform secure mesh networking, while achieving link data rates up to 108 Mbps.”

The Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) publication 140-2 specifies technical requirements for certifying cryptographic software and hardware modules. It specifies the security requirements that will be satisfied by a cryptographic module, providing four increasing, qualitative levels intended to cover a wide range of potential applications and environments.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.