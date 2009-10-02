EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives Orders Totaling $1.7 Million from a State Transportation Department

State agency purchases award-winning Project 25 compliant mobile radios via open-procurement process

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has received orders totaling $1.7 million from a large state transportation department to provide its award-winning ES Series of Project 25 compliant mobile radios and accessories.

“The transportation department used an open-procurement process, which allowed their procurement officers to solicit competitive bids,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “This process enabled them to help bring costs under control and to seek viable alternatives. It presented the opportunity for us to demonstrate our value proposition and technical merit.”

“Our mobile radios passed all of the technical and interoperability tests and have features such as the second-generation Enhanced (AMBE+2) Project 25 Vocoder that are only found in radios costing thousands of dollars more. Additional features of the ES Series of mobile radios include: Project 25 trunked and conventional operation, interoperability with SMARTNET®/SmartZone®, solid construction, and compliance with military specifications for extreme temperatures, vibration, and shock,” Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.