EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. to Exhibit at IACP

Company to demonstrate wireless communication solutions at major conference

Irving, TX – November 7, 2008 – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it will be exhibiting at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) 115th Annual Conference & Exposition November 9-11 at the San Diego Convention Center.

“Law enforcement is a key audience for our state and local business, and since the IACP conference has more than 15,000 law enforcement professionals expected to attend the conference this year, it is a critical show for us,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “The IACP conference has long had a reputation for providing top-notch education on the most pressing law enforcement topics. We are pleased to be a leading contributor in the advancement of communications for law enforcement.”

“Our roots in public safety go back to 1939, when we developed our first mobile radio system for use by police cars in Minnesota cities. We will be announcing and demonstrating some innovative new solutions for today’s law enforcement officials at IACP 2008,” Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.