EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. to Highlight New Products at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference

Company to demonstrate Project 25 compliant two-way radios with an optional TDMA migration solution for law enforcement

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that it will highlight its award-winning ES Series of Project 25 radios and new products including the Lightning™ Control Head for the 5300 ES Series Mobile Radio at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference and Exposition October 5-6, 2009 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

“Our award-winning ES Series radios are a good fit for law enforcement due to the second-generation Enhanced (AMBE+2) Project 25 Vocoder for superior voice quality and reduction of background noise, solid construction, and compliance with military specifications for extreme temperatures, vibration, and shock,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our new Lightning Control Head is the brightest and clearest display on the market, and can be clearly seen from anywhere in a vehicle. We recently announced a TDMA option for our ES Series of radios, which will enable police departments to gracefully migrate to the new standards when their systems are ready and will provide investment protection that is unmatched in the industry.”

The International Association of Chiefs of Police has long had a reputation for providing top-notch education on the most pressing law enforcement topics. That is why more than 15,000 law enforcement professionals will be attending the 116th Annual IACP Conference and Exposition.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.