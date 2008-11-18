EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.’s 5300 ES Series Mobile Radio Named Hot Product by Public Safety Communications

Leading industry magazine recognizes EFJohnson Project 25 radio

Irving, TX – November 18, 2008 – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that its 5300 ES Series Mobile Radio has received the Hot Product award from Public Safety Communications magazine, the official magazine of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).

“Our new ES Series of Mobile Radios is designed specifically for public safety, and first responders are beginning to make it their choice for critical communications,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EFJohnson Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year.” The company’s 5100 ES Series Portable Radio received the Hot Product award in 2007.

The magazine cited the radio’s support for up to 864 channels, Project 25 trunked and conventional operation, DES encryption, new loudspeaker and easy to use knobs. The Public Safety Communications staff and their Editorial Advisory Committee selected the 25 most innovative products of 2008 following research conducted during the APCO International Conference and Expo in August.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names.

