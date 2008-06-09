EF Johnson Technologies Receives $10 Million Contract from Yukon Government

Company to provide Yukon government with Project 25 compliant infrastructure system and radios

Irving, TX – June 9, 2008 – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has received a $10 million contract from the Yukon government. The contract calls for the company to provide its Project 25 compliant Conventional IP25™ infrastructure system along with its Project 25 compliant portable and mobile radios and accessories.

“Our conventional Project 25 infrastructure system has an excellent reputation,” said Michael Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Using industry-standard Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, our Conventional IP25 system provides a secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure. We are firmly committed to supporting both trunked and conventional systems.” According to Jalbert, the customer has 43 radio sites throughout the 186,000 square mile territory. The over the air rekeying (OTAR) capability provides control over all of the P25 radios in the system, and P25 data capabilities of the radios will enable greater flexibility.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International trade names. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.