Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that the quality systems of its Transcrypt International subsidiary’s customer service location in Irving, Texas have been re-certified to the ISO 9001:2000 Quality Management Systems standard. ISO 9001 is accepted worldwide as the inclusive international standard that defines quality.

“The certification of compliance with ISO 9001:2000 recognizes that the policies, practices and procedures at our customer service location ensure consistent quality in our voice privacy solutions,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EFJohnson Technologies, Inc. “Earlier this year, we announced the consolidation of our businesses. Part of this consolidation involved a transition of our customer service functions to a single center in Texas. This re-certification further demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest quality secure communications solutions.”

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops and maintains the ISO 9000 standards, but it does not itself issue ISO 9001:2000 certificates. Certificates are issued independently of ISO by the various national and international certification or registration bodies operating around the world. The company achieved the ISO 9001:2000 quality systems certificate of registration from the National Standards Authority of Ireland, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names.

For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.