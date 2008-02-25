EFJ, Inc. Expands Subscriber Accessories Portfolio

New EFJohnson radio accessories

Irving, TX – February 25, 2008 – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has expanded its portfolio of accessories for its Project 25 compliant radios. These new accessories include a Lithium Ion Battery along with additional battery charger products, and will be introduced at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) February 26 to 29, 2008 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“In addition to offering an award-winning product line of subscriber radios, we provide a full line of accessories,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “These new accessories include a rapid battery charger, which can charge a portable radio battery in an hour. We will also introduce a six-bay charger. We are expanding our portfolio of batteries, including a Lithium Ion Battery that is extremely lightweight yet has a rugged construction. Our new Tri-Chemistry Charger charges batteries of the three chemistry types (Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, and Nickel Cadmium) used in land mobile radio batteries. The company expects to begin shipping these new accessories in the second quarter,” Jalbert added.

About EFJ, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJ, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the level of demand for EFJ’s products and services, reliance on contract manufacturers, the timely procurement of necessary manufacturing components, implementation of application software, dependence on continued funding of governmental agency programs, general economic and business conditions, and other risks detailed in EFJ’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2006 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and EFJ undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.