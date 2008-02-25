EFJ, Inc. Highlights New Products at IWCE

Company introduces secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives;

Company to present on interoperability at IWCE College of Technology’s Understanding Radio over IP

Irving, TX – February 25, 2008 – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it will highlight several new products at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) February 26 to 29, 2008, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“As part of our continued focus on mission-critical communications and expanding our solutions for first responders, we are introducing several new products at IWCE 2008, including the ES Series Mobile Radio, the Rapid Response Video-to-Vehicle Starter Kit, and an expansion of our systems portfolio,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “Our ES Series of mobile radios builds upon the success of the ES portable radios we introduced in August of last year. Key features include: operation in Project 25 trunked and conventional modes, Enhanced Project 25 Vocoder, SMARTNET®/SmartZone® trunking protocols, and support for up to 864 channels/talkgroups. The Rapid Response Video-to-Vehicle Starter Kit enables first responders to set up real-time video surveillance and send live footage of the scene back to a command & control vehicle. The core technology consists of a standards-based, wireless mesh network that configures in seconds, sending live video and data to the command vehicle. One of the accessories we will introduce is a rapid battery charger, which can charge a portable radio battery in an hour. We will also introduce a six-bay charger, a Lithium Ion battery that is extremely lightweight yet has a rugged construction, and a tri-chemistry charger that charges batteries of the three chemistry types (Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, and Nickel Cadmium) used in land mobile radio batteries.”

In addition, the company will be presenting on interoperability at IWCE College of Technology’s Understanding Radio over IP on Tuesday, February 26, 2008, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Presenter is Marty Christensen, director of systems business development.

About EFJ, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJ, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the level of demand for EFJ’s products and services, reliance on contract manufacturers, the timely procurement of necessary manufacturing components, implementation of application software, dependence on continued funding of governmental agency programs, general economic and business conditions, and other risks detailed in EFJ’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2006 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and EFJ undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.