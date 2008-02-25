EFJ, Inc. Introduces ES Series of Mobile Radios

New EFJohnson radios offer crisp audio and innovative features for public safety

Irving, TX —EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has introduced the ES series of Project 25 compliant mobile radios. The ES Series provides public safety users with a Project 25 mobile radio that is feature rich, rugged, and reliable. This new mobile radio will be introduced at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) February 26 to 29, 2008 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Our new ES Series of mobile radios builds upon the success of the ES portable radios we introduced in August of last year,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “These new radios offer crisp audio characteristics, a wide variety of trunking protocols, and a streamlined design.” Key features of the ES series include: operation in Project 25 trunked and conventional modes, Enhanced Project 25 Vocoder, SMARTNET®/SmartZone® trunking protocols, and support for up to 864 channels/talkgroups. The company expects to begin shipping the ES series of mobile radios in the second quarter,” Jalbert added.

