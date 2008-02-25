EFJ, Inc. Introduces Rapid Response Video-to-Vehicle Kit

Wireless video kit enables first responders to set up real-time video surveillance from a safe distance

Irving, TX – February 25, 2008 – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has introduced the Rapid Response Video-to-Vehicle Starter Kit. This portable kit enables first responders to set up real-time video surveillance and send live footage of the scene back to a command & control vehicle. It will be shown at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) February 26 to 29, 2008, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Our mission is the innovation, design and development of the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives and this unique kit is ideal for first responders who need secure real-time video for incidents,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “The core technology consists of a standards-based, wireless mesh network that configures in seconds, sending live video and data to the command vehicle. Completely secure FIPS 140-2 Validated™ equipment prevents eavesdropping by media, terrorists, criminals or hackers and keeps information confidential.”

Key features of the self-contained kit include portability, setup and teardown in 15 minutes, FIPS 140-2 Validated security, rugged construction, 8-hour battery power, and hard drive storage capability for recorded video.

About EFJ, Inc

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJ, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.

