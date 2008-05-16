EFJ, Inc. Partners with Virginia Tech

Company to leverage leading university’s advanced wireless development

Irving, TX – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech). The partnership calls for the company to engage Virginia Tech to pursue advanced wireless development.

“Virginia Tech is one of the finest engineering schools in the country, and is well known for its Wireless@VT Center for Wireless Telecommunications,” said Michael Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “We expect Virginia Tech to help advance and accelerate our understanding of software defined radio (SDR) and SDR based radio interoperability.”

Added Dr. Charles W. Bostian, an alumni distinguished professor at Virginia Tech and a member of its Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, “EFJ is one of the longest tenured and best known names in the wireless industry, and we are pleased to be associated with them.”

About Wireless@VT

Officially launched in June 2006, with seed money from the university’s Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science (ICTAS), Wireless @ Virginia Tech (W@VT) brings together researchers, facilities, equipment, and expertise from many disciplines throughout the university to create a comprehensive solution for wireless challenges. One of the largest university wireless research groups in the United States, W@VT encompasses numerous centers, groups, and laboratories, including the world renowned Mobile and Portable Radio Research Group (MPRG), DSP Research Lab, Wireless Microsystems Lab, Center for Wireless Telecommunications (CWT), VLSI for Telecommunications (VTVT), and Virginia Tech Antenna Group (VTAG). The research group consists of over 30 faculty members whose technical expertise ranges from communications to networks, and more than 100 graduate students focused on wireless.

About EFJ, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJ, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International trade names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward- looking statements due to a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the level of demand for EFJ’s products and services, reliance on contract manufacturers, the timely procurement of necessary manufacturing components, implementation of application software, successful integration of the system components, dependence on continued funding of governmental agency programs, general economic and business conditions, and other risks detailed in EFJ’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2007 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and EFJ undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.