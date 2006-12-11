EFJ, Inc. Receives $2 Million Contract for a Conventional IP25™ Infrastructure System and Project 25 Compliant Portable Radios from a DOD Customer

EFJohnson to Provide Project 25 Compliant Infrastructure and Radios

Irving, TX - EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has received an order from a Department of Defense (DOD) customer. The order, valued at $2 million, calls for EFJohnson to provide the DOD with its Conventional IP25™ Infrastructure System and Project 25 compliant portable radios.

“The DOD has demonstrated confidence in EFJohnson by choosing our Project 25 communications solutions for their first responders,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “We are pleased to assist the DOD in upgrading to Project 25 and successfully completing their critical communication objectives.”