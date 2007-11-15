EFJ, Inc.’s 5100 ES Series Portable Radio Named Hot Product by Public Safety Communications

Leading Industry Magazine Recognizes EFJohnson Project 25 Radio

Irving, TX—EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that the 5100 ES Portable Radio from its EFJohnson subsidiary has received the Hot Product award from Public Safety Communications magazine, the official magazine of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).

“Our new ES Series of Portable Radios is designed specifically for public safety, and first responders all over the country are making it their choice for critical communications,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “We are pleased to receive this prestigious award.” The magazine cited the 5100 ES Series’ Enhanced Project 25 Vocoder, SMARTNET®/SmartZone® interoperability, support for up to 864 talkgroups, encryption algorithms, and optional submersibility. The Public Safety Communications staff and their Editorial Advisory Committee selected the 25 most innovative products of 2007 following research conducted during the APCO International Conference and Expo in August.

About EFJ, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJ, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.

About EFJohnson

EFJohnson is a leading provider of two way radios and communication systems for law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and the military. Founded in 1923, the company has a lengthy history of leadership in numerous communication industry standards initiatives and organizations and was one of the first developers of wireless communications products to be fully compliant with federal government Project 25 interoperability standards. EFJohnson offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital and analog radio communications solutions which assist in effectively and affordably managing the transition to digital P25 compliant systems. For more information, visit www.EFJohnson.com.