EFJ, Inc.’s EFJohnson Subsidiary Announces Distribution Agreement with Daniels Electronics

IRVING, TX – March 26, 2007 – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has entered into a distribution agreement with Daniels Electronics, Ltd., a leading supplier of high reliability radio base stations and repeaters for remote public safety applications. The agreement calls for EFJohnson to distribute Daniels radios as part of EFJohnson’s Project 25 compliant solution for public safety, and covers the entire Daniels product line for applications throughout North America.

“Offering Daniels Project 25 digital base stations and repeaters in our system solution complements our product portfolio” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “Now we can offer our customers a more complete solution when extremely low power, transportable or ruggedized outdoor installations are required. Daniels has an excellent reputation in the industry and we are pleased to be teaming with them in addressing our customer’s needs.” Jalbert added.

“EFJohnson has a well established presence in the military sector and their strength enables us to provide our products into markets that we are unable to address alone”, said Robert Small, President and COO of Daniels Electronics. “We are pleased to be working with them and look forward to many years of joint success.”

EFJohnson is a leading provider of two way radios and communication systems for law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and the military. Founded in 1923, the company has a lengthy history of leadership in numerous communication industry standards initiatives and organizations and was one of the first developers of wireless communications products to be fully compliant with federal government Project 25 interoperability standards. EFJohnson offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital and analog radio communications solutions which assist in effectively and affordably managing the transition to digital P25 compliant systems. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnson.com.

EFJ, Inc. is the Irving, Texas based parent company to industry-leading secure wireless and private wireless solution businesses. EFJ, Inc. is home to 3e Technologies International, a leading provider of FIPS validated wireless data infrastructure and software with interoperable security; the EFJohnson Company, one of the first developers of Project 25 mobile communications products and solutions; and Transcrypt International, a leader in secure solutions to protect sensitive voice communications. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.

