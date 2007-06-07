EFJ, Inc.’s EFJohnson Subsidiary Implements Enhanced Vocoder Technology Into Its Project 25 Compliant Radios

Irving, TX — EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has implemented the new into its Project 25 compliant portable and mobile radios. EFJohnson is believed to be one of the first Project 25 land mobile radio vendors to implement the new Vocoder.

“A digital voice coder, or Vocoder, is important because it determines the speech quality performance of a communication system,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “Implementing this latest generation technology into our radios significantly improves voice quality and audio performance.” According to Dr. John C. Hardwick, president of Enhanced Project 25 Vocoder developers Digital Voice Systems Inc. (DVSI), “Our patented Enhanced P25 Vocoder includes many enhancements that significantly increase voice quality and robustness for demanding public safety applications: recent independent speech quality testing shows DVSI’s Enhanced P25 Vocoder achieves substantially higher voice quality in virtually all test conditions, significantly better performance in background noise, and full interoperability with the P25 Vocoder standard (TIA-102BABA).” The company is already shipping the Enhanced P25 Vocoder technology in its radios, Jalbert added.

About EFJohnson

EFJohnson is a leading provider of two way radios and communication systems for law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and the military. Founded in 1923, the company has a lengthy history of leadership in numerous communication industry standards initiatives and organizations and was one of the first developers of wireless communications products to be fully compliant with federal government Project 25 interoperability standards. EFJohnson offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital and analog radio communications solutions which assist in effectively and affordably managing the transition to digital P25 compliant systems. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnson.com.

About EFJ, Inc.

EFJ, Inc. is the Irving, Texas based technology company parent to 3e Technologies International, EFJohnson Company, and Transcrypt International providing industry-leading secure wireless and private wireless solutions for homeland security, first responders, business and industrial customers around the world. EFJ, Inc. is a leading provider of FIPS validated wireless data infrastructure and software with interoperable security; one of the first developers of Project 25 mobile communications products and solutions; and is a leader in secure solutions to protect sensitive voice communications. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the level of demand for EFJ’s products and services, reliance on contract manufacturers, the timely procurement of necessary manufacturing components, dependence on continued funding of governmental agency programs, general economic and business conditions, and other risks detailed in EFJ’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2006 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and EFJ undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.