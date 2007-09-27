EFJ, Inc.’s EFJohnson Subsidiary Participates in ISSI Group Call and Interoperability Demonstrations

Company’s P25 Portable Radios Used in Cisco Booth to Demo the Interoperability of Cisco’s IPICS System

Irving, TX – September 6, 2007 – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced that its EFJohnson subsidiary has taken part in a milestone in wireline interoperability by participating in the Project 25 Inter RF-Subsystem Interface (ISSI) Group Call using the new Project 25 ISSI standard during the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International’s 73rd Annual Conference & Exposition in Baltimore. The company was involved in other demonstrations of interoperability at the conference.

“The demonstration was a milestone in wireline interoperability,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “EFJohnson is one of four Project 25 compliant infrastructure system suppliers involved in the demonstration. Each vendor placed a call on a different frequency band. Our radios clearly talked through the infrastructure of the other suppliers, and vice verse. In addition, our portable radios were used in the Cisco booth to demonstrate interoperability on the exciting Cisco IPICS system. And as longtime members of the Project 25 Technology Interest Group (PTIG), we provide equipment and staff for their booth at major industry conferences.”

About EFJohnson

EFJohnson is a leading provider of two way radios and communication systems for law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and the military. Founded in 1923, the company has a lengthy history of leadership in numerous communication industry standards initiatives and organizations and was one of the first developers of wireless communications products to be fully compliant with federal government Project 25 interoperability standards. EFJohnson offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital and analog radio communications solutions which assist in effectively and affordably managing the transition to digital P25 compliant systems. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnson.com.

About EFJ, Inc.

EFJ, Inc. is the Irving, Texas based parent company to industry-leading secure wireless and private wireless solution businesses. EFJ, Inc. is home to 3e Technologies International, a leading provider of FIPS validated wireless data infrastructure and software with interoperable security; the EFJohnson Company, one of the first developers of Project 25 mobile communications products and solutions; and Transcrypt International, a leader in secure solutions to protect sensitive voice communications. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.