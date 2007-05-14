EFJ, Inc.’s EFJohnson Subsidiary Receives $2.6 Million Contract from Louisiana Statewide Interoperable Executive Committee

EFJohnson to provide Project 25 compliant portable radios

Irving, TX – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has received a contract from the Louisiana Statewide Interoperable Executive Committee (SIEC). The contract, valued at $2.6 million, calls for EFJohnson to provide the Louisiana SIEC with its Project 25 compliant portable radios and accessories.

“We are pleased to provide the Louisiana SIEC with our Project 25 compliant interoperable communications solutions,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “In July 2006 we announced a $500,000 contract with the Louisiana DPS, and we appreciate the state’s continued confidence in us.” Added Rizwan Ahmed, chief information officer for the State of Louisiana and chairman of the SIEC, “We operate a statewide 700/800 MHz communications system, and the EFJohnson portable radios will be used by our first responders in every parish of the state.”

About EFJohnson

EFJohnson is a leading provider of two way radios and communication systems for law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and the military. Founded in 1923, the company has a lengthy history of leadership in numerous communication industry standards initiatives and organizations and was one of the first developers of wireless communications products to be fully compliant with federal government Project 25 interoperability standards. EFJohnson offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital and analog radio communications solutions which assist in effectively and affordably managing the transition to digital P25 compliant systems. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnson.com.

About EFJ, Inc.

EFJ, Inc. is the Irving, Texas based parent company to industry-leading secure wireless and private wireless solution businesses. EFJ, Inc. is home to 3e Technologies International, a leading provider of FIPS validated wireless data infrastructure and software with interoperable security; the EFJohnson Company, one of the first developers of Project 25 mobile communications products and solutions; and Transcrypt International, a leader in secure solutions to protect sensitive voice communications. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the level of demand for EFJ’s products and services, reliance on contract manufacturers, the timely procurement of necessary manufacturing components, dependence on continued funding of governmental agency programs, general economic and business conditions, and other risks detailed in EFJ’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2006 and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and EFJ undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

