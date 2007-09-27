EFJ, Inc.'s EFJohnson Subsidiary Receives $600K Order for Encryption Key Management System

EFJohnson Assists DOD in Upgrade of its P25 First Responder Network

Irving, TX – August 30, 2007 – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has received an order from the US Department of Defense (DOD). The order, valued at $600,000, calls for EFJohnson to provide the DOD with its Conventional Project 25 compliant Over the Air Re-Keying (OTAR) system.

“The EFJohnson systems business represents a significant growth opportunity for the company. We announced our Project 25 Internet Protocol based OTAR key management solution KMF II earlier this year. Customer response has been positive and now the DOD has also demonstrated confidence in EFJohnson’s systems by choosing our KMF II for its ease of use, cost effectiveness and multi-vendor radio support,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “We are pleased to assist the DOD in upgrading another portion of their P25 first responder network and successfully completing their critical wireless subscriber re-keying objectives.” The company expects to ship the order in the third quarter, Jalbert added.

About EFJohnson

EFJohnson is a leading provider of two way radios and communication systems for law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and the military. Founded in 1923, the company has a lengthy history of leadership in numerous communication industry standards initiatives and organizations and was one of the first developers of wireless communications products to be fully compliant with federal government Project 25 interoperability standards. EFJohnson offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital and analog radio communications solutions which assist in effectively and affordably managing the transition to digital P25 compliant systems. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnson.com.

About EFJ, Inc.

EFJ, Inc. is the Irving, Texas based parent company to industry-leading secure wireless and private wireless solution businesses. EFJ, Inc. is home to 3e Technologies International, a leading provider of FIPS validated wireless data infrastructure and software with interoperable security; the EFJohnson Company, one of the first developers of Project 25 mobile communications products and solutions; and Transcrypt International, a leader in secure solutions to protect sensitive voice communications. For more information, visit http://www.efji.com.