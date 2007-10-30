EFJ, Inc.’s EJohnson Subsidiary Announces Teaming Agreement with Cisco

Irving, TX—EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary is teaming with Cisco to combine Cisco’s IP Interoperability and Collaboration System (IPICS) with EF Johnson’s robust portfolio of advanced Land Mobile Radio communications solutions. This will provide state and local governments and first responders with a complete IP interoperability solution as they look for new ways to improve response times to protect citizens.

The joint Cisco and EFJohnson solution will offer customers a fast, flexible, and cost-effective radio migration toward trunked Project 25 (P25) systems and one of the most advanced, interoperable public safety communications solutions available. The solution will also provide highly secure, robust operations for mixed analog and digital wide-area talk groups, as well as seamless roaming, mobility management, spectral efficiency and integrated support for IP telephony, cellular and public safety broadband communications (WiMax, 4.9Ghz, 700Mhz), beyond radio. It will give customers greater choice as they look to solve problems requiring a combination of radio communications and interoperability solutions.

Cisco IPICS has licensed EFJohnson’s powerful radio control protocol, which is unique in supporting a breadth of radio system technologies, ranging from the most widely installed, traditional analog technologies, to the newest, most advanced P25 digital standards. This allows a user to efficiently and flexibly interoperate with multiple types of radio systems. Customers can now easily manage a multi-jurisdictional radio system and an IP system with complete interoperability, which has not been possible in the past with legacy systems.

“The relationship will help enable a close integration of Cisco IPICS and EF Johnson’s analog and digital radio system solutions,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “This will benefit first responder users of legacy analog radio systems as they interoperate with and migrate to newer technologies, including Project 25 digital radio systems.”

About EFJohnson

EFJohnson is a leading provider of two way radios and communication systems for law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and the military. Founded in 1923, the company has a lengthy history of leadership in numerous communication industry standards initiatives and organizations and was one of the first developers of wireless communications products to be fully compliant with federal government Project 25 interoperability standards. EFJohnson offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital and analog radio communications solutions which assist in effectively and affordably managing the transition to digital P25 compliant systems. For more information, visit http://www.EFJohnson.com.

About EFJ, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJ, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.

