Firetide Inc. to Obtain FIPS 140-2 Level 2 Validation for MIMO 802.11n Wireless Infrastructure Mesh Products

Certification an Important Step to Expanding Federal and Military Channels

Anaheim, Calif.--(Business Wire)--Firetide Inc., the leading provider of wireless infrastructure mesh networks, today announced it plans to achieve Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 certification for its MIMO 802.11n HotPort® 7000 product line. FIPS 140-2 is being adopted as the de facto cryptography standard by governments and industries worldwide, while in the United States, the federal government is required to purchase cryptographic products validated to the FIPS 140-2 standard.

“Most of Next Wave’s U.S. government customers require FIPS 140-2 certification for their wireless infrastructure. Therefore, Firetide’s ability to attain this important milestone will make its MIMO mesh network products even more attractive to the vast federal sector market,” said Doug McDaniel, chief operating officer of Next Wave Systems, LLC, an engineering and technology company specializing in security and expeditionary warfare-related systems. “Firetide has already proven to be an industry leader with its mesh network products’ high throughput, low latency, scalability, reliability and ease of design and installation. We are very excited about this functionality and look forward to increased sales as a result of Firetide’s mesh lineup obtaining FIPS 140-2 certification.”

Firetide is working with a federally accredited FIPS laboratory to perform FIPS 140-2 validation testing on the Firetide HotPort 7000 wireless infrastructure mesh products. Meeting the FIPS 140-2 Level 2 testing criteria ensures that cryptographic algorithm implementations comply with relevant government security standards, and that the HotPort 7000 mesh network is secure against electronic attacks or access to critical security parameters.

“Achieving FIPS 140-2 is an important step for Firetide as it expands the target market for Firetide infrastructure mesh to include military and federal government customers,” said Bo Larsson, chief executive officer of Firetide. “Firetide has already proven itself as a de facto standard for municipal wireless security and surveillance, including large-scale deployments in Buffalo, Chicago, Dallas and Rochester, among others, and we are confident that this certification will promote further adoption of Firetide by solution providers focused on the federal market.”

FIPS 140-2 certification testing for Firetide HotPort 7000 mesh nodes will be completed in Q4 of 2009. FIPS 140-2 compliant HotPort 7000 modules will start shipping at the same time.

