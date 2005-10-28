General Dynamics, Itronix Demonstrate Strength in Public Safety and Homeland Security

Interoperable, flexible communications solutions showcased at the International Association of Chiefs of Police

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – General Dynamics C4 Systems and Itronix, its most recent acquisition, has showcased the latest in rugged, interoperable computing technologies for the highly mobile public safety market at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference (IACP. General Dynamics acquired Itronix Corp., of Spokane, Wash., on Sept. 2.

“Organizations that have been tasked with protecting the public can count on General Dynamics and Itronix for the best the industry has to offer in command, control and mobile computing solutions that are secure, reliable, interoperable and rapidly deployable,” said Vince Menzione, public sector sales manager for Itronix. “Whether it is a first responder in the field who needs immediate access to data or a professional who is protecting our nation’s homeland security, we are in a unique position to offer users integrated, flexible solutions to meet their specific mission needs.”

Among the products demonstrated at IACP will be the Itronix GoBook III, the newest addition to General Dynamics’ roster of rugged, computing equipment that is secure, interoperable and rapidly deployable. Itronix GoBook solutions transform a police patrol car into a mobile office complete with multiple wireless modems fully integrated so officers can send and receive critical data and are “always connected” to HQ, dispatch and other patrol vehicles. In addition, the wireless, rugged computing solutions allow fire and emergency personnel to rapidly transmit and receive critical dispatch data, maps, action plans, and patient information in order to best respond to critical situations.

Itronix products and services complement General Dynamics’ existing command, control and communications capabilities and offer important advantages to users in public safety and security environments who need to send and receive critical information no matter where they are. The companies have proven track-records of delivering demanding mobile computing solutions to defense, commercial and public safety customers alike.

Itronix, a world-class developer of wireless, rugged computing solutions for mobile workers, distinguishes itself in the market through its superior wireless integration and end-to-end implementation and support services. Itronix has a full range of wireless field computing systems, from handhelds to laptops to tablet PCs. Itronix has European operations in Coventry, U.K., with direct sales and service operations in France, Germany, Canada, and Latin America. Additional information is available on Itronix’s web site at www.itronix.com

General Dynamics C4 Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), is a leading integrator of secure communication and information systems and technology. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, the company specializes in command and control, communications networking, space systems, computing and information assurance for defense, government and select commercial customers in the United States and abroad.

General Dynamics, headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, employs approximately 70,800 people worldwide and had 2004 revenue of $19.2 billion. The company is a market leader in mission-critical information systems and technologies; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and business aviation. More information about the company can be found at www.generaldynamics.com.